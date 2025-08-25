NTSB investigating deadly plane crash Sunday in north-central Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Transportation Safety Board said Monday it is investigating a plane crash Sunday that killed a 76-year-old Kansas man.

NTSB is investigating the crash of a Rans S-12 airplane in Concordia, Kansas. — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) August 25, 2025

The Kansas Highway Patrol says David Kadel of Concordia, Kansas, was piloting a Rans S-21 single-engine ultra-light airplane around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

After taking off from the Concordia airport, the plane suffered a mechanical issue, lost altitude and nose-dived into the ground.

Kadel was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.

