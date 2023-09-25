Oak Grove chiropractor charged with sex crimes involving patients

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Oak Grove chiropractor is accused of multiple sex crimes involving patients who came to his clinic for years.

David B. Clark, 70, is charged in Jackson County Court with statutory sodomy, three counts of second-degree statutory sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse and one count of second-degree sodomy.

Clark, whose clinic is located at 106 E. 12th Street, in Oak Grove, is accused of using his job as a chiropractor "to make or attempt to make his victims believe that the sexual abuse he inflicted on them was appropriate and medically necessary," according to court documents.

He reportedly sexually abused patients over many years, urging them to make follow-up appointments on set timelines.

Court documents also state Clark targeted victims who were Amish and unlikely to have experience with medical care and/or sexual education.

For those victims, Clark may have been their first encounter with a doctor, so many didn't immediately realize his groping of sexual organs was illegal.

Four minor female patients and one adult female patient were among the "dozens of victims abused by Clark," per court documents.

The Missouri Board of Healing Arts suspended his license for two weeks in 1990, and he was on probation for two years.

His license is active through February 2025.

Clark is being held in the Jackson County Jail on a $250,000, cash-only bond.

