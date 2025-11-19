Oak Grove man, 87, killed in UTV accident Tuesday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 87-year-old Oak Grove man was killed in a utility vehicle accident Tuesday morning, per the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The incident happened around 8:45 a.m. on Missouri Highway F south of J W Cummins Road.

The 87-year-old was operating a 2023 Kawasaki MWS when he went to turn left onto Highway F.

In the process, he pulled into the path of a 2001 Jeep Compass.

The Jeep struck the back of the UTV, which caused it to travel off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

The 87-year-old man was transported to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The passenger on the Kawasaki, a 74-year-old Oak Grove man, sustained serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

MSHP said the driver of the Jeep, a 65-year-old man from Oak Grove, was treated and released at the scene.

