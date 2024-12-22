Oak Grove man killed in 3 vehicle crash Saturday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 85-year-old Oak Grove man died in a three-vehicle crash Saturday night on U.S. 50 Highway in Jackson County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the man was riding in a 1997 Chevrolet Silverado around 7:45 p.m. Saturday when its driver was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of the highway at Route F.

The 1997 Silverado went into the path of a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado and was struck. The force of the collision sent the 1997 pickup truck into a 2019 Ford F-150.

The driver of the 1997 Silverado was taken to Centerpoint Hospital with serious injuries. The 85-year-old man was also taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

A female passenger in the 2002 Silverado was hospitalized with serious injuries. The driver of the 2002 Silverado suffered only minor injuries.

No injuries were reported in the Ford F-150.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.