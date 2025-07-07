KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials with the Oak Grove, Missouri, Parks and Recreation Department are reviewing a mishap during the grand finale of last Thursday’s fireworks display.

Video from a live stream of the display on July 3 showed residents taking in fireworks and patriotic music. As the grand finale started, some fireworks appeared to misfire, sending sparks into an area where onlookers were watching the display.

Oak Grove reviewing mishap at end of last Thursday’s fireworks display

Officials say they launched an investigation into the incident with the pyrotechnic company that conducted the show.

“Our hearts are with those that were affected by this and we’d like to offer our assistance if there’s anything more we can do,” the parks and recreation department posted Friday on social media.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.