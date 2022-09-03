Off-duty Lawrence police detective arrested for suspected DUI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An off-duty Lawrence Kansas Police Department detective was arrested around 12:30 a.m. Saturday for being suspected of driving a vehicle while impaired.

Police were dispatched to the 1500 block of Lindenwood Lane regarding a non-injury accident.

The reporting party heard a crash outside. In checking on the sound, the woman realized her parked car had been struck.

When police arrived, officers identified the driver as off-duty detective Adam Welch.

While Lawrence officers called for the Kansas Highway Patrol to respond, no troopers were available. Instead, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies came to the scene.

At that time, deputies “found probable cause” to arrest Welch, who was believed to be operating his personal vehicle while impaired.

He has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation into the incident by Chief Rich Lockhart and the Office of Professional Accountability.

“I am personally saddened. … However, I have promised this community transparency, which is why I have instructed the proactive release of this information,” Lockhart said in a news release.

The incident will be investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office — LKPD will not be involved.

Lockhart said he was “very proud” the responding officers “immediately recognized” outside agencies should be called in to investigate.

“This is exactly how a situation like this should be handled,” Lockhart said. “As an off-duty incident and employment matter, we will respect the individual’s privacy but understand the public’s interest and will release relevant information as decisions are made.”

