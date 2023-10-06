Off-duty Wyandotte County Sheriff’s deputy shot at apartment complex

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — An off-duty Wyandotte County Sheriff’s deputy was shot early Friday morning in Kansas City, Kansas.

The deputies injuries were not considered life-threatening.

A Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson said the shooting happened as part of an exchange of gunfire with a suspect at the Village West Apartments, 11024 Delaware Parkway. The off-duty deputy “intercepted” a crime in progress, according to the spokesperson.

The spokesperson did not know if the suspect had been taken into custody.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

