KANSAS CITY, MO. — A Ray County deputy was hurt Sunday night after an officer involved shooting in Lawson, Missouri, about 45 minutes northeast of Kansas City.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime control is investigating.

Authorities says Just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday night, the Lawson Police Department received a domestic disturbance call in the 200 block of Montgomery Street.

Lawson Police requested the assistance from the Ray County Sheriff's Office.

An officer and deputy arrived on scene and found a male suspect was assaulting a female subject.

Officers were also notified a child was inside the residence.

The male suspect fired at officers, striking a Ray County deputy. Officers returned fire.

The Clay County Sheriff's Officer S.T.A.R. Team responded to help.

They entered the residence after 9 p.m. and found the man and child dead inside.

The Ray County deputy was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and the female victim was located safe.

No other officers were injured, the investigation is ongoing.

