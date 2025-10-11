Officer released from hospital after KCPD vehicle gets rear-ended

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An officer was released from a local hospital Saturday morning after their parked patrol vehicle was rear-ended in the Northland overnight, the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that an officer was sitting inside a blue Dodge Durango police vehicle, assisting another officer on a traffic stop.

The police vehicle was parked on the left shoulder of the northbound I-29 bridge over Waukomis Drive with its emergency lights on.

Meanwhile, a blue Kia Forte was traveling northbound on I-29 at a high rate of speed.

The Kia then struck the rear end of the parked patrol vehicle.

The officer and the driver of the Kia were both transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The officer is currently in stable condition and is continuing to recover, police said.

The Kia driver is still in serious condition, according to police.

Police are investigating the suspected impairment of the Kia driver.

The officer’s identity has not been shared with the public.

