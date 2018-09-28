Officials say Dirty Don's fire was intentional

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials have determined that the fire at Dirty Don's Bargain Center in Raytown was set intentionally.
The ATF, Raytown Fire Department, Missouri Fire Marshall and Raytown Police Department announced Friday that the case is now a criminal investigation.
The building is currently closed. A sign on the door from the city and fire departments marks it as an unsafe building.
The bargain center was facing numerous violations from both the health and fire departments. 41 Action News also uncovered records that show delinquent taxes on the property totaling more than $130,000.
Calls and messages to the owner, Don Glenn, have gone unanswered up to this point.