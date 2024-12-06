Olathe apartment under construction up in flames

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Olathe firefighters are battling a large fire at an apartment building under construction.

Just after 4a.m. crews were called to 275 S. Parker Street.

Firefighters could see flames from the 2 story building while enroute from their station 4 miles away.

Flames were so involved there was a partial roof collapse.

No injuries have been reported and the cause is still under investigation.

