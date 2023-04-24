Olathe family disturbance leaves man in critical condition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Olathe police responded to an armed disturbance between family members Sunday evening.

Officers were dispatched just before 6 p.m. to the 800 block of South Windsor Road.

The 26-year-old male victim suffered one gunshot wound and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The Olathe Police Department is in contact with all involved parties at this time, and the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

