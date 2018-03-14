Olathe man charged after viral video of kids riding in trunk of car

OLATHE, Kan. — An Olathe man is facing charges after a video circulated online of kids climbing into the trunk of a car that then drives away.

Daniel Shawn Hope is facing two counts of aggravated endangerment of a child.

The incident stems from a video taken Jan. 4 that allegedly showed two children climbing into the trunk of his car.

Darla, who asked 41 Action News to not reveal her last name due, was the one who recorded the video.

She said the adult and children got her husband’s attention when their car pulled up to the strip mall parking lot in Olathe.

“We were sitting in the parking lot killing time when my husband saw a car pull in across from us and he was watching them,” Darla explained. “He was watching them and he said, ‘They just pulled a child out of the trunk.’”

After hearing her husband’s account, Darla said she pulled out her phone when she saw the group returning to the car.

Hope is being held on a $10,000 bond.