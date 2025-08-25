Olathe man charged with allegedly drugging underage victim, committing several sex crimes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Olathe man is in custody on a $400,000 bond after he was arrested and charged with allegedly drugging an underage victim and committing several sex crimes.

Last week, the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office charged Fontes, 43, with 13 sex crimes. A criminal complaint filed in support of the charges revealed that on Dec. 29-30, 2024, Fontes allegedly drugged the victim, listed with a date of birth in 2009, and then committed several sex crimes in Olathe.

Fontes then allegedly engaged in several additional sex crimes involving the same victim on Jan. 14, 2025.

He is set to appear before a Johnson County District Court judge Monday.

