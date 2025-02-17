Olathe man charged with fleeing police in Excelsior Springs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Olathe man is charged with fleeing police over the weekend in Excelsior Springs.

Calen Hollis is charged with two counts of aggravated fleeing a stop or detention — causing physical injury.

Hollis was spotted around 1:30 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of 10 Highway and McCleary Road.

Excelsior Springs police noted he was driving in a manner that made it seem as though he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, per a department news release.

When officers initiated a traffic stop, Hollis attempted to flee. Police said Hollis exceeded 100 mph in a gray 2025 Volkswagen Jetta while heading eastbound on 10 Highway at Kearney Road.

Once he made it to the S-curve at the Old Orchard Street intersection, he continued eastbound on Linwood Avenue. There, the Jetta launched off the road near Wildwood Street, flew over St. Louis Avenue and crashed into the roof of the Clay-Ray Veterans Hall, police said.

Hollis and two passengers, both juvenile females, sustained serious injuries and were transported to area hospitals to be treated for their injuries.

Sunday, Excelsior Springs police provided an update Hollis was taken into custody at the Olathe Police Department and was awaiting extradition to the Clay County, Missouri, Detention Center.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing, and additional charges could be forthcoming.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.