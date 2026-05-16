Olathe man killed in wrong-way crash Friday night on U.S. 169 in Johnson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 31-year-old Olathe man died in a wrong-way crash Friday night on U.S. 169 in southern Johnson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says just after 11 p.m. Friday, Naol Gemeda was driving a 2017 Nissan Rogue north in the southbound lanes of U.S. 169 Highway near W. 183rd Street.

As he continued north in the southbound lanes, he crashed into a southbound 2017 Ford F-150.

Troopers say Gemeda was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver and sole occupant of the F-150 was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The Spring Hill Police Department closed the stretch of highway for several hours early Saturday during the investigation.

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