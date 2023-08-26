Olathe man suffers serious injuries in crash on southbound I-435 Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Olathe man is in serious condition after a crash on southbound Interstate 435 Friday evening in Wyandotte County, Kansas.

Shortly after 7:20 p.m. Friday, the driver of a 2015 Ford Edge was driving down southbound I-435, when he veered off the roadway and hit a barrier wall, per the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The driver then returned to the interstate and struck a 2015 Jeep Wrangler. The Ford then went off an embankment, crashed into a tree and overturned.

The driver of the Ford, identified as a 68-year-old Olathe man, was taken to an area hospital with suspected serious injuries.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest made through the Tips Hotline may be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.