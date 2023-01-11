Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Olathe man who operated drug treatment clinic sentenced for drug trafficking

methamphetamine
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Carlos Jasso/Associated Press
Bags filled with crystal meth that were seized at a clandestine methamphetamine, or crystal meth drug laboratory, allegedly run by Mexico's "La Familia" drug cartel, sit before being destroyed near the town of Uruapan in Michoacan state, Mexico, Tuesday, July 28, 2009. Federal law enforcement officials say say they have seized 40 drug labs operated by the "La Familia" cartel which operates mostly in the region of Michoacan state, in 2009. (AP Photo/Carlos Jasso)
methamphetamine
Posted at 9:18 AM, Jan 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-11 10:18:07-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Olathe man will serve more than 11 years in federal prison for his role in trafficking methamphetamine into the community.

At the same time he was trafficking meth into the community, Trevor Robinson was also operating Nuvista, an outpatient clinic that sought to treat people with opioid addition.

On Tuesday, Robinson was sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison after he pleaded guilty last November to one count of possessing with the intent to distribute meth.

In a release Wednesday announcing the sentence, federal prosecutors say while they don’t have evidence Robinson was selling the drugs to patients at the clinic, they believe he distributed the drugs to others in community.

“Therefore, the government maintains it is possible the drugs he distributed made their way to the addicts he was also treating,” the release said.

Prosecutors said Robinson operated his clinic from June 2013 until October 2020, which is when he was arrested following a sting involving a confidential informant that purchased a pound of methamphetamine from Robinson in the parking lot of the clinic. Robinson was arrested a few days later.

At the time of his arrest, authorities found 1.5 kilograms of meth, as well as cocaine, heroin, marijuana, MDMA/ecstasy pills and more than $12,000 in cash.

A criminal history revealed that Robinson had four felony convictions for drug trafficking between 1999 and 2003 in California. He served his time and was released into parole in 2005 and completed supervision in 2008.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.