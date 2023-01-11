Olathe man who operated drug treatment clinic sentenced for drug trafficking

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Olathe man will serve more than 11 years in federal prison for his role in trafficking methamphetamine into the community.

At the same time he was trafficking meth into the community, Trevor Robinson was also operating Nuvista, an outpatient clinic that sought to treat people with opioid addition.

On Tuesday, Robinson was sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison after he pleaded guilty last November to one count of possessing with the intent to distribute meth.

In a release Wednesday announcing the sentence, federal prosecutors say while they don’t have evidence Robinson was selling the drugs to patients at the clinic, they believe he distributed the drugs to others in community.

“Therefore, the government maintains it is possible the drugs he distributed made their way to the addicts he was also treating,” the release said.

Prosecutors said Robinson operated his clinic from June 2013 until October 2020, which is when he was arrested following a sting involving a confidential informant that purchased a pound of methamphetamine from Robinson in the parking lot of the clinic. Robinson was arrested a few days later.

At the time of his arrest, authorities found 1.5 kilograms of meth, as well as cocaine, heroin, marijuana, MDMA/ecstasy pills and more than $12,000 in cash.

A criminal history revealed that Robinson had four felony convictions for drug trafficking between 1999 and 2003 in California. He served his time and was released into parole in 2005 and completed supervision in 2008.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .