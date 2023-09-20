Olathe PD: Man injured in road rage shooting Tuesday on Interstate 35

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was hospitalized early Tuesday night after he was shot in an apparent road rage incident on Interstate 35 in Olathe.

An Olathe Police Department spokesperson said officers first learned of the incident around 6:50 p.m. on the southbound lanes of I-35 south of West 119th Street.

While the details of the incident remain under investigation, police say the victim, a 42-year-old man, was shot in the arm by the suspect.

Police say the victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries that weren’t expected to be life threatening.

The spokesperson said the suspect was located later Tuesday night and taken into custody. Charging information wasn’t immediately available.

