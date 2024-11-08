Olathe PD: Warehouse employee found tied up during armed disturbance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Olathe are following leads in connection to an armed disturbance Thursday night at a warehouse that left an employee injured.

Just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday, police received a 911 call they saw at least two people dressed in all black and armed with handguns enter a warehouse under construction. The caller also told police an employee was tied up inside of the warehouse.

Olathe police and authorities from other jurisdictions arrived and located the adult male employee and freed him from the scene. He was evaluated by paramedics for injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

While he was receiving treatment, police searched the warehouse and were unable to locate any suspects.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Olathe police at 913-971-6363.

