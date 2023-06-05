Olathe police arrest 6 juveniles for alleged theft of Kia Optima, Hyundai Sonata

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Six juveniles were arrested in Olathe for their alleged involvement in the theft of a Kia Optima and Hyundai Sonata.

Police were conducting surveillance in the 1000 block of West Virginia Lane early Monday morning when they heard squealing tires in the area.

Officers then stumbled upon a 2020 Kia Optima, and several people ran from the vehicle.

It was later discovered the Kia was reported stolen out of Kansas City, Missouri.

After an initial investigation was concluded, the juveniles were arrested, and a 2017 Hyundai Sonata was also recovered, per police.

