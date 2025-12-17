Olathe police ask for help in locating missing man, 74

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Olathe are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 74-year-old man.

Bradley Earl Knapp was last seen the morning of Dec. 3, 2025, in a cab service in the 1000 block of E. Poplar Street in Olathe.

Police say Knapp was being taken to a hotel near Kansas City International Airport.

Knapp is described as a white male, 5’5”, 200 pounds, with salt and pepper hair and green eyes.

When he was last seen, he was wearing blue jeans, unknown color Velcro shoes and a black-banded watch with a silver face.

Knapp has a tattoo on his upper right arm that reads “Mary” with a question mark below it.

Knapp has ties to Johnson County, Kansas, as well as Vernon and Cedar counties in Missouri.

Anyone with information about Knapp’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.