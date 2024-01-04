Olathe police ask for help to find missing woman with medical condition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Olathe police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 24-year-old woman with medical needs.



Ameera Harb was last seen walking about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 11600 block of South Monroe Street.

Police said Ameera is five feet, eight inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

She has black hair and green eyes.

Police said Ameera was last seen wearing a long green coat, jeans, and carrying a denim purse.

She is endangered because of a medical diagnosis.

Anyone with information about Ameera Harb should call 911.

