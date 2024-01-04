Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

Olathe police ask for help to find missing woman with medical condition

Ameera Harb missing from Olathe area
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSHB 41 News staff
Ameera Harb missing from Olathe area
Ameera Harb missing from Olathe area
Posted at 7:10 PM, Jan 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-03 20:13:07-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Olathe police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 24-year-old woman with medical needs.
 
Ameera Harb was last seen walking about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 11600 block of South Monroe Street.

Police said Ameera is five feet, eight inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

She has black hair and green eyes.

Police said Ameera was last seen wearing a long green coat, jeans, and carrying a denim purse.

She is endangered because of a medical diagnosis.

Anyone with information about Ameera Harb should call 911. 


Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone