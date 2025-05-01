Olathe Police Department launches homicide investigation after woman, 75, found dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Olathe Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a 75-year-old woman was found dead inside a house Wednesday morning.

At 11:05 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of North Persimmon Drive to check the welfare of a woman.

Officers arrived and found a woman, 75, dead inside the residence.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

—

