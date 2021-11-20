Olathe police investigating after man, woman shot to death early Saturday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Olathe police are investigating a homicide that happened early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a gunshots call in the 1000 block of east Fredrickson Drive at around 1:25 a.m.

Upon arrival, they found a man and a woman inside of a vehicle with gun shot wounds.

Both victims, who are believed to be in their early 40's, died on the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Olathe Police Department or call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at (816)-474-8477.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .