Olathe Police investigating deadly shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Olathe Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

Police say they were called to the 2300 block of East Willow Drive about 7:55 p.m. Sunday.

Police say they responded to a report of an armed disturbance where a man was said to have been shot.

When police arrived, they say they found a 51-year-old man who had critical injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

Police say he was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police say there was another 55-year-old man at the scene who was involved.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

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