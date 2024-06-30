Olathe police investigating death of 72-year-old woman as homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Olathe Police Department is investigating the death of a 72-year-old woman as a homicide due to information obtained in the case, the department shared in a news release Sunday.

Police said officers were called around 6 p.m. Saturday to the 1000 block of East Oakview Street to investigate a death.

Upon arrival, the 72-year-old woman was located unresponsive with “significant injuries.” She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 40-year-old male relative was taken into custody and placed on a 48-hour hold concerning the investigation, per police.

Police said there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 913-971-6363. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 816-474-8477.

