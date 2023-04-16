Olathe police investigating homicide near Rogers, Mur-Len roads

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Olathe police are investigating a homicide near the area of Rogers and Mur-Len roads.

Dispatch reports the incident began just before 5 p.m. Saturday and the scene was active until at least 6:20 p.m.

A spokesperson for the department is en route to provide an update at the scene.

No word on what led to the violence.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.