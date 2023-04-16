Watch Now
Olathe police investigating homicide near Rogers, Mur-Len roads

Posted at 7:10 PM, Apr 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-15 20:21:05-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Olathe police are investigating a homicide near the area of Rogers and Mur-Len roads.

Dispatch reports the incident began just before 5 p.m. Saturday and the scene was active until at least 6:20 p.m.

A spokesperson for the department is en route to provide an update at the scene.

No word on what led to the violence.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

