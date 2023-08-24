Olathe police investigating shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Olathe Police are investigating a shooting near the 168000 block of west 127th Street.

Officers were called to the area where a man was found on the ground with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The man was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Officers are talking to witnesses to find suspect information.

If you know anything, you are asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline.

