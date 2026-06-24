Olathe police need public's help to find endangered 7-month-old boy, his 28-year-old mother

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Olathe Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing, endangered 7-month-old child and the child's 28-year-old mother.

The baby, Atreus Viehouser, and his mother, Caprice Viehouser, were last seen in Olathe on May 28 near the 2100 block of East Arrowhead Drive, according to police.

Telephone contact was last made with Caprice Viehouser on June 4.

Police were notified about Viehouser's lack of ability to care for the baby.

Caprice was possibly in the St. Louis area on June 4, but she does not have a vehicle. She has ties to the Johnson County and St. Louis areas, police said.

Atreus Viehouser is 18 inches long and weighs about 20 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Police said Caprice is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs just over 100 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Atreus or Caprice Viehouser should call 911 or the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

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If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.