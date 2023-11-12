Olathe police respond to stabbing that kills 1 man, injures another

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Olathe Police Department responded to a fatal stabbing that left one man dead and another injured Saturday night in the 500 block of North Marion Street.

Police officers were dispatched to the scene around 9:10 p.m. Saturday on a reported armed disturbance, per the Olathe Police Department.

Once on the scene, Olathe police found a 26-year-old man with an injury that appeared to be a stab wound.

Police attempted life-saving measures on the man, but he died from injuries on the scene.

A 28-year-old man was also discovered on the scene with a non-life-threatening stab wound. He was transported to an area hospital.

According to the Olathe police, a 22-year-old male suspect was located and taken into custody.

"There is no active threat to the community," the Olathe Police Department said in a statement.

The homicide is being investigated by Olathe police.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

