Police give 'all clear' after bomb threats at KC area Whole Foods stores Tuesday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police have determined there is no danger after bomb threats were called in Tuesday morning to Whole Foods Market stores in Overland Park and Olathe.

At around 8:35 a.m. Tuesday, Overland Park police say a male caller claimed a bomb was in the Whole Foods store located at 6621 West 119th St. in Overland Park, and that he didn't want to hurt anyone.

Overland Park police responded to the threat and cleared the store shortly after 9 a.m.

At around 9:01 a.m. another bomb threat was called in to Whole Foods at 14615 West 119th St. in Olathe.

The building was evacuated and Olathe police arrived at the perimeter of the scene.

"There are similar calls occurring in the region," Olathe police said in a statement. "The response is a precaution and should be clearing the scene soon. Thank you for your patience."

Olathe police announced just after 10 a.m. that the store was given the all clear, and there was no danger to the public.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.