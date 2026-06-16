Olathe police search for missing 78-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Olathe police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 78-year-old man.

Gary Lee Provyn was last seen around 7 p.m. Monday, June 15, in the 500 block of South Stevenson Street.

Provyn is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 145 pounds. He has white hair, a white mustache and hazel eyes.

Police said he was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, jean shorts, tall white socks, white shoes and a blue Royals jacket.

He is known to drive a white 2003 Honda Accord with Kansas license plate 632LKL, per police.

Anyone with information about Provyn’s whereabouts is asked to call Olathe police at 913-971-6363 or the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

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