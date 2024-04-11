One child dead in shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a shooting where a child died.

Police were called to the 3300 block of Flora Avenue on a sound of shots call just after 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday night.

When they arrived, police found a female shooting victim unresponsive.

The victim was taken to the hospital where she died a short time later.

Police say the victim is believed to be a child over the age of 10.

Detectives are canvassing for witnesses but there is no word on what led to the shooting at this time.

There are no suspects believed to be in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

—

