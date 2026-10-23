One dead following shooting in Midtown-Westport, KCPD investigating

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 is learning from the Kansas City Missouri Police Department (KCPD) about a homicide that took place this evening in the 3400 block of Wyoming Street.



According to KCPD, officers responded to the area a little after 10:30 p.m., and found an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound. He was declared dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Police shared that the victim was in an altercation with an unknown male, which "escalated to gunshots where the victim was struck." The unknown male fled the scene before officers could arrive.

An investigation for this homicide is underway.

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