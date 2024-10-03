1 dead in Thursday morning shooting in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was shot to death Thursday morning in east Kansas City, Missouri.

Police found the victim about 10:30 a.m. in the 5400 block of College Avenue.

No word on what led to the shooting.

This was the 116th homicide of 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

There had been 145 homicides at this time last year in KCMO.

