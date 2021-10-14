One dead in Wednesday night shooting in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed in a shooting Wednesday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police say officers were sent about 9 p.m. on the sound of gunfire at East 37th Street and Wayne Avenue.

Officers found the victim in the street.

Emergency Medical Services personnel declared the man deceased a short time later, police said.

Homicide detectives and crime scene technicians were on the scene gathering evidence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

