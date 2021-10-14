One dead in Wednesday night shooting in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed in a shooting Wednesday night in Kansas City, Missouri.
Police say officers were sent about 9 p.m. on the sound of gunfire at East 37th Street and Wayne Avenue.
Officers found the victim in the street.
Emergency Medical Services personnel declared the man deceased a short time later, police said.
Homicide detectives and crime scene technicians were on the scene gathering evidence.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.