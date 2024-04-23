Watch Now
One dead, one critically wounded late Monday in a Northland motel.

Posted at 11:51 PM, Apr 22, 2024
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was shot to death and another person critically wounded late Monday night at a Northland motel.

The shooting happened about 11:30 in the 11800 block of Northwest Plaza Circle.

No information was immediately available on what led to the shootings.

This was the second homicide Monday in Kansas City, Missouri.

