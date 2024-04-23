One dead, one critically wounded late Monday in a Northland motel.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was shot to death and another person critically wounded late Monday night at a Northland motel.

The shooting happened about 11:30 in the 11800 block of Northwest Plaza Circle.

No information was immediately available on what led to the shootings.

This was the second homicide Monday in Kansas City, Missouri.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.