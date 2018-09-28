One injured in Northland shooting, police say

Partly Cloudy
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One person was injured in a shooting Friday morning in the Northland, police said.
The shooting occurred around 7:40 a.m. near the Hidden Valley Park in the 4000 block of Bellaire Avenue.
The victim had life-threatening injuries, police said.
Winnetonka High School was under a lock and teach Friday morning. Under a lock and teach, students can't leave campus and have limited access to hallways.
The Eastgate 6th Grade Center did not go into a lock and teach. A spokesman for North Kansas City Schools said that those decisions are made on a school-by-school basis by the administration on site.
Both schools are about 1.5 miles from Hidden Valley Park.
