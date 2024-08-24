One killed, two injured in shooting outside midtown business

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed and two others injured after a shooting outside a midtown business overnight.

Kansas City, Mo. police were called to a shooting at 39th & Central Avenue just before 3:30a.m.

Upon arrival they located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An adult female and an adult male were also located at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. They suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Police canvassed the area, and are checking possible surveillance video.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact police.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.