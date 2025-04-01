One man found dead in late-night homicide in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating a late night homicide.

Officers were called to the 3000 block of Mersington on a medical call just after 11 p.m. Monday night.

They found a man unresponsive on the street with unknown injuries.

EMS treated the man but he was declared dead at the scene.

Detectives are investigating the area to process the scene for evidence to see what led up to the incident.

Preliminary information from people on scene say the victim had an interaction with unknown people nearby that led him to being injured.

There is no one currently in custody.

This is the sixth homicide in Kansas City in the last three days.

