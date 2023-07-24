1 man killed after shooting at E. 80th & Forest Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man died after a shooting at East 80th & Forest Avenue early Monday morning.

Kansas City police were called to the scene on a reported shooting just after 1 a.m.

Upon arrival officers discovered an adult male lying in a grassy area along the roadway suffering apparent gunshot wounds and additional unknown injuries.

He was transported to an area hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

Detectives and investigators are processing the scene, gathering evidence and searching for a person of interest.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call police.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest made through the Tips Hotline may be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.