Kansas City, Mo. police identify man killed following shooting in casino parking lot on Front Street

UPDATE: Feb. 5, 6:30 a.m. | Kansas City, Missouri police say the victim has been identified as Aundre Harris Jr., 18.

One man was killed following a shooting in the 1800 block of Front Street Wednesday night.

Kansas City, Missouri police were called to the scene just before 9:30 p.m. on a reported shooting.

Upon arrival officers located an adult male in the parking lot suffering gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital where he died a short time later.

A subject of interest was taken into custody at the scene pending further investigation.

The preliminary investigation revealed there was a disturbance between multiple inside the casino. That disturbance led to an altercation in the parking lot where shots were fired and the victim was struck.

The investigation is ongoing.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.