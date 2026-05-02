One man killed in shooting Friday night in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a Friday night shooting that left one man dead.

Police were dispatched to the 2800 block of Parallel Parkway around 6:06 p.m. Friday.

Responding officers found a male victim dead inside a residence. He had sustained apparent gunshot wounds, according to a press release from KCKPD.

The fatal shooting is under investigation.

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