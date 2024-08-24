One man killed, one wounded in KCK shooting overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man was killed and another injured in a shooting in KCK early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Washington Boulevard on a shooting just before 1:30 a.m.

Upon arrival they located a male outside and alert. He was taken to an area hospital in stable, but critical condition.

A short time later, a second male victim was located in the 800 block of Washington Boulevard, also suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact police.

