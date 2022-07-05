KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man was shot to death Monday evening in south Kansas City, Missouri, the third homicide victim of the day in KCMO.

The latest victim was found just before 6 p.m. just off the road in the 8900 block of Longview Road.

He died a short time later.

Police are investigating whether the man was shot where he was found or at another location.

The victim's name has not been released.

No suspect information was available Monday night.

Two other victims were shot to death early Monday in the city.

The first victim was dropped off about 3:30 a.m. at a hospital and later died.

Police said the man may have been shot at Bannister and Raytown roads.

The second victim was found dead about 15 minutes later in the back yard of a house near East 57th Street and Mersington Avenue.

Several people at the house were detained and detectives are not looking for any other suspects, police said.

The names of the overnight homicide victims have not been released.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .