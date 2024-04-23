One man shot to death Monday night outside a Kansas City, Kansas, store

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man is dead and the search is on for a suspect after a Monday night shooting in the parking lot of a store in Kansas City, Kansas.

Police said the shooting happened about 7:30 p.m. outside the Dollar General store in the 6100 block of Leavenworth Road.

The suspect drove away in a car. No description of the car was available Monday night.

No word on what led to the shooting.

