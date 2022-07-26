One man wounded in Tuesday afternoon shooting in Raytown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Raytown Police want to find the person who shot a man Tuesday afternoon at house in the 8900 block of East 54th Street.
The shooting was reported to police about 3:20 p.m.
Officers found the victim and he was taken to a hospital, a police department news release states.
No word on the man's condition.
Anyone with information on the incident should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
