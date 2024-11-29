Teen girl critically injured in shooting Friday morning in south Kansas City; teen boy also injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two teens were injured, one critically, in a shooting Friday morning in south Kansas City, Missouri, police said.

The shooting happened in the 11200 block of Bristol Terrace just before 10 a.m.

Officers responded to the scene and located the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

A teen girl was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. A teen boy suffered injuries not considered to be life-threatening, police said.

No word on what led to the violence.

Police didn't immediately release any suspect information.

