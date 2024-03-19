1 person critically wounded in shooting Tuesday evening in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A shooting critically wounded one person Tuesday evening in Kansas City, Missouri.

The gunfire happened just before 6 p.m in the 2600 block of Van Brunt Boulevard.

No word on what led to the violence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.